The North Central Educational Service District (NCESD) welcomed a newly appointed board member at their recent meeting.

NCESD named Robert Shacklett to the agency's board of directors. He will serve District 1, which includes the Brewster, Grand Coulee Dam, Nespelem, Okanogan, Omak, Oroville, and Tonasket school districts.

Shacklett comes to the NCESD board of directors with 32 years of experience as a teacher and 10 years as a high school principal. He served the Okanogan School District for 25 years.

“Mr. Shacklett’s 42 years of dedication to education, including decades as a high school principal and teacher, make him an incredible asset to our NCESD Board,” said NCESD Superintendent Michelle Price. “His deep understanding of the Okanogan region and his leadership experience with state committees align perfectly with our mission to serve and support school districts. We are excited to welcome his insight and passion for student success.”

The NCESD covers over 12,600 miles and provides services to schools in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan, and Grant Counties. The district serves over 42,000 students. It is one of nine educational service districts in Washington State.