Educators and Community Partners Awarded NCESD and WASA State and Regional Awards

The North Central Educational Service District (NCESD) and the Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA) recently awarded K-12 educators, administrative personnel, and community members for their work in education.

“It really takes a village to provide high-quality education there. Our region is really just blessed to have so many extraordinary people,” NCESD Superintendent Michelle Price said. “It was an honor to celebrate and recognize some very deserving individuals who made a positive difference in the lives of others.”

Awards were given to educators within the Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan county school districts on May 19.

Recipients of the award include the following:

Retirement Award

This award is geared towards honoring administrators who have recently retired.

Dr. Garn Christenson, Eastmont School District

Barry DePaoli, Lake Chelan School District

Eric Driessen, Brewster School District

Miles Caples, Entiat School District

Mike Messenger, Mansfield School District

Cascade Medical Center’s Director of Nursing Samantha Jerome, RN, BSN, and CEO Diane Blake were recognized during a Cascade School District Board Meeting for earning the Community Leadership Award.

NCESD Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Linda McKay was awarded the Award of Merit, and Waterville School District Superintendent Tabatha Mires was awarded the WASA Student Achievement Leadership Award.

Twenty-Year Award: An award given to educators and/or administrators who have worked in the school district for over 20 years.