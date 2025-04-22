Town Hall About Gang Activity To Be Held In Ephrata

In the wake of several recent gang-related incidents, including one involving the murder of a 14-year-old in Moses Lake last month, the community of Ephrata is holding a town hall meeting called Understanding Youth Gangs next month.

The event is being coordinated through a partnership between the Ephrata School District, North Central Educational Service District (NCESD), Ephrata Police Department, and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and is designed to educate the city's residents about the realities of gangs and gang activity which is currently impacting Ephrata and the surrounding communities.

The free event will also feature a presentation by the NCESD regarding the different types of gangs that are currently active within Grant County, the warning signs and common indicators of gang involvement in kids, and strategies for gang prevention and community intervention.

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session involving a panel of local civic, school, and law enforcement leaders.

The town hall will happen on Thursday, May 8 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Ephrata High School Performing Arts Center.