NCW Fair Says No to Chicken Entries Due to Avian Flu Concerns

NCW Fair will not be permitting chickens onto their campgrounds this year due to the threat of Avian flu.

The State Veterinarian’s office has made the recommendation to suspend exhibitions, fairs, and poultry sales until 30 days after the last detection of HPAI in the state to prevent further infection and spread of the virus in Washington State.

They wrote on their Facebook that “allowing birds to commingle carries considerable risk, which could result in the death of all birds in attendance.”

The NCW Fair livestock committee has made the recommendation to prohibit chicken exhibits.

Exhibitors can still submit photos and information boards of their chickens.

