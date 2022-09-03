NCW Libraries is Assembling Their Teen Council

NCW Libraries is looking for teens interested in serving their Teen Library Council.

Teens between grades 8-12 within Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties are eligible for this opportunity.

Council responsibilities include participating in monthly library meetings, help develop content for social media and the library’s website, judge teen writing and art contests, and serve as ambassadors for the library.

The application deadline is September 16.

Learn more about applying at this link.