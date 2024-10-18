Wenatchee Valley Humane Society has named BJ Andersen as its new Executive Director.

Anderson is a a Certified Animal Welfare Administrator (CAWA) and brings nearly two decades of experience in animal welfare work. Andersen previously served as the Executive Director at the Willamette Humane Society in Salem, Oregon, for nearly ten years, and held several other leadership roles in the organization for eight years, according to a news release on Friday.

She succeeds James Pumphrey, who departed the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society in June. Andersen will take over from Interim Executive Director and former Board Member Jane Provo on November 4th.

“BJ is known to be a caring leader, an innovative and creative problem-solver, and persistent in pursuing long-term goals,” stated Provo. “We are thrilled to have someone of her caliber join our hard-working team and lead WVHS into its next chapter.”

Andersen riding with Zoe and Ranger Image: WVHS Andersen riding with Zoe and Ranger Image: WVHS loading...

The news release cited Andersen's CAWA credentials and expertise in best practices and extensive experience of animal sheltering.

She is credited with negotiating a merger with Oregon Humane Society to ensure more resources for animals in the Willamette Valley. Andersen then served as the Senior Philanthropic Advisor to the President and CEO, working on the integration of the two organizations. She also directed over 1,300 volunteers at two shelter campuses in Portland and Salem.

The WVHS Board noted Andersen's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. As a DEI ambassador and council member for the Association for Animal Welfare Advancement, she has demonstrated her dedication to fostering inclusive and welcoming environments within organizations.

Andersen plans to connect with community leaders, donors, and volunteers in the upcoming weeks. WVHS looks forward to Andersen’s leadership and vision as it continues its mission to improve the lives of animals and the community.

