Dan Newhouse is facing his stiffest test yet for reelection.

Friday updates to primary election results show former NASCAR driver and Navy veteran Jerrod Sessler leads the five-term incumbent Newhouse by almost 15,000 votes with 33% of the vote over Newhouse, who has 23% support.

Another GOP candidate is third; former nurse and veteran's advocate Tiffany Smiley trails Newhouse by roughly 6,300 votes with 19% of the tally. Mary Baechler is the only Democrat in the race receiving any significant backing with 14% of the vote.

The top two primary will advance the top finishers to the General Election in November.

What remains to be seen is how many Newhouse supporters may not have turned out in the Primary Election and but show up in the General to support him. Will more Smiley supporters back the Trump-endorsed Sessler than Baechler backers who choose to vote for Newhouse?

Election results will be final as of Tuesday, Aug. 20th.

Newhouse was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Newhouse is seeking his sixth term in office

