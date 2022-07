With 2019's elections essentially in the books, many eyes are now turning to 2020's races and who will run in them.

4th District Republican Congressman Dan Newhouse announced his decision Thursday afternoon.

"My intention is to run for a fourth term in 2020," said the farmer from Sunnyside.

The announcement was short but sweet for Republicans. Newhouse handily won his last race in 2018, defeating Democrat Christine Brown with 63% of the vote.