Nine Arrested at Moses Lake Motel

Nine people are in jail following an emphasis patrol at a Moses Lake motel.

On Wednesday, the Moses Lake Police Department Street Crimes Unit, in conjunction with the Washington Department of Corrections, and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms served a search warrant for several rooms at the Econolodge in the 300 block of South Pioneer Way.

"We conducted an operation at the Econolodge where we found nine subjects with arrest warrants who were subsequently booked into the Grant County Jail," says Capt. Dave Sands with the Moses Lake Police Department. "Additionally, some more information was received while we were there regarding another motel and a stolen vehicle was recovered at that location along with two subjects who were also booked into the Grant County Jail for being in possession of that vehicle."

Prior to the patrol, Sands says the department had received an inordinate number of calls about possible criminal activity at the Econolodge.

"Our officers are very aware of this location and are there quite often for a number of different reasons."

The Grant County Sheriff's Office also assisted in the operation and Sands adds the department's partnership with federal, state, and county authorities allowed them to put more of the subjects with outstanding warrants behind bars.