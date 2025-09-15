Two Weeks, Still No Containment On Lower Sugarloaf Fire Near Leavenworth

Two weeks after the Lower Sugarloaf Fire was sparked by a lightning strike in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, its flames are still spreading without any official containment.

The fire is centered about 12 miles east of Leavenworth on the Wenatchee River Ranger District and is now listed at 15,952 acres and 0% contained.

Despite the inability of firefighters to achieve any control of the blaze just yet, crews have been successful at preventing any structures from being impacted by the fire, which has slowed significantly over the past several days.

Get our free mobile app

Over the weekend, the blaze was most active on its eastern flanks, where it was fueled by warm temperatures, dry conditions, and gusty winds.

Burnout operations and fire line construction continued in the Gold Ridge area, while helicopters performed water drops in the vicinity of Moe Ridge.

To start the week, crews are expected to be strengthening fire lines along the fire's western edges in the Chumstick Creek corridor and Roaring Canyon, with crews also working on additional structure protection measures in the Entiat River Valley.

Smoke from the blaze continues to impact numerous communities in the region, and has been especially heavy in and around the towns of Entiat and Leavenworth.

A Level 3 evacuation notice remains in effect for portions of Entiat River Road and all of Mad River Road due to the fire, while Level 2 notices and Level 1 Fire Advisories are continuing in other locations near to the blaze.

There are currently 913 personnel assigned to the Lower Sugarloaf Fire, along with 49 engines; 10 water tenders; 9 dozers; and 3 helicopters.

There have been no reports of any structures being damaged or destroyed by the blaze thus far, and no injuries have been reported.