No Injuries In Overnight Wenatchee Home Fire

Some residents in the 400 block of Kittitas Street in Wenatchee are safe after leaving their home during an overnight fire Friday morning.

Crews from the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department arrived on the scene at about 1am and verified all the residents had left the building.

Department spokesperson Kay McKellar says located the fire and went to work.

"Crews extinguished the fire in the attic space, limiting the damage to the area of origin,” said McKellar.

The home will still be livable, but the Red Cross still found temporary housing for the residents.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.