No Lead Changes In Chelan County Election Results

Vote totals continue to trickle in for this week's general election.

The races in Chelan County have not changed, although they have become more pronounced.

Shon Smith's lead over Ann Hessburg in the uber tight race for Chelan County Commissioner District 2 is down to 143 votes from 172 in initial results reported Tuesday.

There are 5,992 votes still to be counted overall.

Mike Morrison's lead over incumbent Brian Burnett for Chelan County Sheriff has grown to 2,246 from 1,819 votes, a gain of 427 for Morrison.

Morrison works as a deputy in Sheriff Burnett office.

Carnen Bergren's lead over Aurora Flores in the race for PUD District 3 Commissioner is 2,456 votes, which translates to a 55-44 percent advantage.

The two are vying for the position being vacated by the retiring Ann Congdon.

Incumbent State Representative Mike Steele has a wide lead over fellow Republican Robert Amenn in the District 12 race, 79%-17%.

Democratic incumbent Kim Schrier has a 52%-48% edge over challenger Matt Larkin in the 8th Congressional District race.

The next Chelan County ballot count will be released Monday.