Nothing But Vette’s in Downtown Wenatchee Car Show This Weekend

The Wenatchee Valley Corvette Club is ready to show off classic models and super cars on North Wenatchee Avenue on Saturday. Wenatchee Avenue will be blocked off for the 11th Annual "Nothing But Vette" Show and local Corvette club owners and others from around the state are eager to show off their pride and joys.

The vehicles will be on display on Wenatchee Ave. between Orondo and Yakima Streets starting at 9am and an awards ceremony is planned at 1:30pm

A kick-off pre-function and registration is scheduled Friday afternoon at the Hot Rod Cafe 2960 Easy St. in Monitor where many of the entries will gather and the public is welcome to stop by and see Corvette's from 4:30-m - 6:30pm

Corvette owner Dan Loshbaugh has the fever "A lot of us grew up in the muscle car era and the Corvette is the ultimate muscle car"

I can verify Loshbaugh's claim after he took me for a spin in his 2019 C-7 Z06 Coupe Corvette out to Pangborn Airport before last year's show! Corvette's are incredible automobiles and he explained buyers of new Corvette's are sent to driving school to learn how to safely drive them!

Loshbaugh's vette with 650hp is capable of exceeding 200mph, if you need too. "Once you drive them, once you get out on the road with them, they are such a pleasurable car to drive" Loshbaugh says with a beaming smile.

1959 Corvette owned by Joel & Rhonda Frank was Best in Show at 2022 Nothing But Vette Show/Wenatchee Valley Corvette Club 1959 Corvette owned by Joel & Rhonda Frank was Best in Show at 2022 Nothing But Vette Show/Wenatchee Valley Corvette Club loading...

Photo from 2022 Nothing But Vette Show/Credit: Dave Bernstein Photo from 2022 Nothing But Vette Show/Credit: Dave Bernstein loading...

Photo from 2022 Nothing But Vette Show/Credit: Dave Bernstein Photo from 2022 Nothing But Vette Show/Credit: Dave Bernstein loading...

The show is open to the public to attend in downtown Wenatchee. Visitors can expect to see nothing but Corvettes as the show is billed with models from every generation of Corvette on the road today

The Wenatchee Valley Corvette Club was formed in 2010 and supports the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society through a variety of events and funds two annual scholarships for aspiring automotive mechanic students at Wenatchee Valley College.