Level 1 "Be Ready" evacuations remain in place for the Number Two Canyon Fire Monday morning.

The evacuations are in effect for the areas of Number One and Number Two Canyons.

The fire started at approximately 10:35 a.m. Sunday and triggered Level 2 "Get Set" evacuations less than half an hour later.

Multiple aircraft attacked the fire in the early afternoon, and fire officials say crews knocked down the blaze by 1:45 p.m.

The fire continues to smolder at around 50 acres, as crews continue to mop up the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.