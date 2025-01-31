When I moved to the Seattle area from Southern California, one of my fondest memories of becoming a "transplant" was attending the Northwest Flower & Garden Festival with my Mom.

It was such a shock to the system moving from the year round sunshine of LA, to the four seasons of the Pacific Northwest. Residents celebrated the arrival of spring here with an event like the Flower and Garden Show.

It made my mom happy so I went with her but I admit it was good for my soul after a long, gray winter to see so much greenery.

Get our free mobile app

If you have never attended this event, it is even more of a harbinger of spring for those of us living in Eastern Washington, where everything is still dormant in mid February.

It is the second largest garden show in the U.S. and draws over 60,000 people annually.

The event runs Feb. 19-23 at the Seattle Convention Center in downtown Seatlle. It features over 20 display gardens from some of the northwest's premiere landscape archtects, free seminars and a marketplace of 350+ vendors with everything a beginner to expert gardener could want.

The scope of the gaden displays are unbelievable and they are assembled in less than 72 hours by armies of landscapers and designers.

Just like our KPQ Home Expo in Wenatchee, attendees will come away from the Northwest Flower & Garden Show with inspiration for your garden or landscaping ideas to incorporate in your home.

The show's website says take aways from the exhibits will show you how to;

Highlight nature’s tranquility with stone and water elements, even in small spaces

Implement water conservation practices with scenic and sensory spaces

Promote a healthy ecosystem by welcoming pollinators into your garden

Dedicate areas for entertaining and relaxing outdoor spaces with maximum usage

Incorporate climate-friendly planting practices with plants that will thrive in local conditions and support other wildlife

7 Yummy Food Dishes That Originated In Washington State Here are seven yummy food dishes that originated in Washington State Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals