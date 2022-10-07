Oldstation Off-ramp Closure Delayed for One Week

The northbound exit from Highway 285 to Olds Station will be open for an additional week before closing on Oct. 17.

Near Oct. 10, Chelan County PUD will post a sign before the Wenatchee River Bridge reminding motorists of upcoming construction in that area.

Road work in that area is scheduled for Oct. 17-28.

Chelan County PUD will work on converting Easy Street into a two-way road south from the Penny Road intersection to the extended Technology Center Way.

The closure is part of a series of road improvement projects scheduled to be finished before Chelan County PUD’s new Service Center opens in 2023.

Chelan County PUD Communications Strategist Rachel Hansen said they are working to improve traffic flow around Olds Station before they move to the new Service Center in 2023.

Construction is projected to be finished by early November.

Other traffic changes include: