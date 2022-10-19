One Big Rig Rear-Ends Another, Blocks Eastbound I-90

A collision involving two semi-trucks snarled traffic on Interstate-90 in Kittitas County early this morning.

The incident occurred near Exit 106 west of Ellensburg just before 3:00 a.m. when one of the big rigs slammed into the other from behind.

“The driver of the first semi in front noticed that the semi behind him was coming up on him faster than normal," said Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. "He even moved over a little bit to the right because he wasn’t sure what the other semi was going to do. Then, all of the sudden, the semi just crashed right into him.”

The impact caused the cab of the front semi to separate from its trailer, which came to rest blocking both eastbound lanes for over five hours.

The westbound lanes were also shut down for approximately 30 minutes due to debris from the collision.

Weber says 50-year-old Daniel J. Hansen of Rockford (WA) received a citation for rear-ending the other semi.

“The driver who caused the crash was cited for speeding too fast for conditions and following too closely.”

Neither Hansen nor the driver of the semi he hit, 62-year-old Livingston C Ebirim of Carteret, New Jersey were injured in the crash.