One Killed, Three Injured In Head-On SR-283 Crash Near George

One person is dead and three others have injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Grant County on Sunday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 1:30 p.m. on State Route 283 about two miles northeast of George, when a pickup truck driven by 71-year-old Michael H. Jensen of Grapeview crossed the center line and struck an oncoming SUV head-on.

Jensen was injured in the crash and transported to Quincy Valley Medical Center, while is lone passenger - 48-year-old Jessica A. White of Las Vegas, Nev., suffered traumatic injuries and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The two occupants of the SUV were also injured in the collision and transported to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment.

Troopers say impairment did not play a role in the wreck, which blocked the highway for nearly seven hours and remains under investigation.