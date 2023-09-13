One More Blast Of Heat Hitting Wenatchee, NCW This Weekend

There's more heat headed into North Central Washington, with temperatures topping 90 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Rachel Fewkes says it's coming from the southwest.

"That is due to a ridge that is going to be sitting over us through the weekend bringing up some warm air from the southwest," said Fewkes.

She says the same system would've brought temperatures closer to 100 or above had it come through the area a month ago.

Wind will be calm until Sunday afternoon and evening, when wildfire danger could increase a bit. Fewkes says there’ll be some disturbances over the area, which will cause the wind to pick up

The normal high for Wenatchee today is 78, which drops to 75 by next Wednesday.

Fewkes says we'll see a major cool down by then.

"We're going to have a trough, kind of, moving down from British Columbia at the start of next week," Fewkes said. "And that is going to bring a substantial drop in temperatures from what we'll see on Saturday."

Temperatures will drop into the low 70s by next Tuesday. There’s also a slight chance of above normal precipitation in the 8–14-day outlook from the Weather Service.

The official start of fall is next Thursday.

The month of October is when temperatures start to drop off quickly as the number of daylight hours with sunshine falls off.

According to Fewkes, the daytime high is 67 by October 6, falling to 62 on October 14 and 52 by October 30.