One Of Three Suspects In Joint Wenatchee Drug Bust Sentenced

A defendant charged in a drug trafficking bust in the Wenatchee area last summer will serve more than seven years in federal prison.

Forty-five-year-old Nabiel Akhdary of Phoenix, Arizona has been sentenced in U.S. District Court in Spokane for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

He was one of three defendants arrested in June from a joint operation of the Columbia River Drug Task Force and the Department of Homeland Security.

The operation resulted in the seizure of nearly 10,000 fentanyl pills, 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine and more than $16,000 in cash.

Akhdary pleaded guilty to charges in September. The task force reported he had what appeared to be around 3000 fentanyl pills and a 9mm handgun at the time he was taken into custody last June at the Red Lion Inn in Wenatchee.

The two other suspects who were arrested in the operation were Tyson Horner of Wenatchee and Brandon Lux of Yakima. Horner is charged with drug distribution and is awaiting trial. Lux is in jail on local drug distribution charges in Wenatchee.

Akhdary was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison.