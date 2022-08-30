One person Arrested in Weekend Wenatchee Shooting

Police now say a person from East Wenatchee could be involved in a drive-by shooting that left a Wenatchee man injured Saturday evening.

Officers went to the scene of a reported shooting in the 1600 block of South Mission Street, and then learned that a man with a gunshot wound had been taken to Central Washington Hospital.

Wenatchee Police Sergeant Nathan Hahn says a male suspect has been arrested, although evidence is still being collected.

"Detectives are still in the process of continuing to investigate this case, and working leads," said Hahn.

The victim was taken to the hospital by his girlfriend, and later released.

The shooting took place at about 7:20pm Saturday.