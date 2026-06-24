Police in Othello arrested a man for sex crimes on Monday.

Investigation Begins After Report to Police

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The Othello Police Department said a 20-year-old woman reported that in December 2025, 38-year-old Eli Esparza allegedly sent her a sexually explicit video through social media, depicting her engaging in sexual activity with him when she was 15 years old.

Allegations Span Multiple Years

Investigators found the woman met Esparza when she was 13 and maintained a sexual relationship with him over several years, and she told detectives that Esparza would pick her up in Moses Lake, drive her to Othello, and engage in sexual activities during these visits.

Charges Filed Following Arrest

Police booked Esparza into the Franklin County Jail on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, rape of a child in the second and third degree, and two felony charges related to dealing and producing child sexual abuse material.

Police say this remains an active investigation.