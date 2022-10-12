Our Valley Our Future Adds Two New Board Members

The Our Valley Our Future group has two new board members.

The addition of Kim Hatfield of Catholic Charities and Tracy Bowerman of the Upper Columbia Salmon Recovery Board will bring the group’s board of directors to seventeen.

Our Valley Coordinator, Steve Maher, says both new members bring a special area of focus and expertise to the organization.

“Kim brings a lot of experience and knowledge in early learning programs. Tracy is the Science Program Manager with Upper Columbia Salmon Recovery. She has a lot of experience in conservation work, and we don’t have anyone on the board currently with a background in natural resources.”

Hatfield and Bowerman were selected to replace ex-Columbia Valley Community Health CEO David Olson and former Wenatchee School District Superintendent Paul Gordon, who both moved out of the area in the past year.

Our Valley Our Future is an independent, nonpartisan, community-based organization that engages and collaborates with the people and organizations of the North Central Washington area to achieve shared, long-range visions and goals.