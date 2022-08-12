UPDATE: Over 13 Fires Burning in Lake Wenatchee

Update: August 12, 2022 at 12:18 p.m.

The U.S. Forest Service has confirmed that 13 fires are currently burning within the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

The White River Fire is estimated at 20 acres near the Sears Creek area.

The fire is reportedly moving slow through the forest debris and fire weather conditions are low today.

Firefighters will be dropping water and fire retardant near hotspots and later to nearby communities.

Original: August 12, 2022 at 10:39 a.m.

The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest has over 12 active fires since August 11. The U.S. Forest Service is monitoring potential smoke for future fires.

Washington received approximately 2,700 lightning strikes from this week’s thunderstorms.

Irving Peak and Wenatchee Ridge fires are burning near the Little Wenatchee River drainage. The Irving Peak Fire is roughly 45 acres and the White River Fire is currently at six acres.

There is also a five-acre fire near the Jolly Mountain, firefighters have spread out to tackle this fire along with smaller fires.

U.S. Forest Service Robin DeMario shared that most of the fires are less than an acre in size.

Two smaller fires near the Entiat Ranger District and the Chelan Ranger District are supervised by nearby fire crews. Smaller fires include the two-acre Lookout and Knox Creek Fires and five small fires located within the Cle Elum Ranger District.

Interagency Hotshot crews, rappelers, and dozers are combating several fires on the scene.

Campfire restrictions are in place within the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.