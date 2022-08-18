Overnight Fire North of Orondo Destroys Pickup

A pickup is destroyed in an early morning fire Thursday at Bauer’s Landing, which is eight miles north of Orondo.

The Orondo Fire Department was called to the scene at about 2:45 AM to find a fully engulfed pickup truck with a ski boat and trailer attached.

Crews were able to put the fire out at the back end of the truck, which limited damage to the ski boat. The pickup was a total loss.

The owner was alerted to the fire from his doorbell camera showing flames in the engine compartment.

Nine firefighters and six apparatus where on scene for over an hour to fully extinguish the fire. There were no injuries.