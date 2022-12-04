Passenger Airlifted to Harborview Medical After Head-on Collision on Blewett Pass

A passenger was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center after a head-on collision on Blewett Pass Saturday night.

At 6:03 p.m. around MP 158, a gray 2007 Honda Civic was going southbound US 97 when the driver lost control, crossed into the northbound lane, and collided head-on with a white 2016 Audi A6.

The Honda Civic driver was 27-year-old Amanda Haselden from Lynnwood, who was transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.

The passenger in the Honda Civic was 21-year-old Aravind Ravikumar, who was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The driver of the Audi was 20-year-old Brandon Ozuna, who had three passengers in the vehicle.

Two of the Audi passengers were taken to Central Washington Hospital, while Ozuna and the third passenger were found uninjured.

Haselden was cited for driving too fast.

US 97 was fully blocked for over two hours.