Passenger Airlifted From Blewett Pass Crash to Harborview Medical Center Deceased

The passenger who was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center after a head-on collision on Blewett Pass has passed away.

The deceased passenger was 21-year-old Bellevue man Aravind Ravikumar.

On Dec. 3, 27-year-old Amanda Haselden from Lynnwood was driving southbound US 97 in a gray 2007 Honda Civic with Ravikumar, when Haselden lost control and collided head-on with a white 2016 Audi A6 in the opposite lane.

Haselden was later transported to Central Washington Hospital for her injuries and was cited for driving too fast.