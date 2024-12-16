Pedestrian Injured Near Ellensburg After Being Hit On I-82

A British Columbia man has injuries after police say he was struck by a car in Kittitas County on Sunday evening.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 6:15 p.m. on Interstate-82 about eight miles east of Ellensburg when 37-year-old Josefina Martinez-Chavez swerved to miss a traffic collision and went off the roadway where she struck 39-year-old Nirmal Singh.

Singh, who was on foot, suffered unspecified injuries in the collision and was transported to Kittitas Valley Healthcare for treatment.

Troopers say Chavez was traveling too fast for road conditions at the time of the accident, and impairment was not a factor.