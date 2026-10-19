Disney lovers and fans of classic cartoon characters alike will be glad to know that the genetic impressions of both appear to be alive and well on at least one of the animals at a family farm in Okanogan County.

Last week, at the Star E Ranch in Twisp, the Esmiol family welcomed the birth of numerous piglets, including one with a perfect silhouette of Mickey Mouse's head on its backside.

Photos of the newborn swine clearly depict the outline, which the Esmiol's say is the result of a patch of dark pigmentation upon the pig's otherwise mainly-pink skin.

Although it's quite common for pigs to have splotchy patches on their skin, rarely - if ever, do they take the shape of something so iconic.

A piglet born on Oct. 13 at the Esmiol Family farm in Twisp features a birthmark with a perfect silhouette of Mickey Mouse on its hip (photo provided by Hunter Esmiol) A piglet born on Oct. 13 at the Esmiol Family farm in Twisp features a birthmark with a perfect silhouette of Mickey Mouse on its hip (photo provided by Hunter Esmiol)

The Esmiol family didn't indicate if the unusually-branded pig has a name, but best guesses are that it must be Mickey, if not something at least related to the legendary rodent.

The family says it has many healthy, eight-week-old piglets for sale that will be ready for pickup starting this week.

There's no word, however, on what the future might hold for Mickey.