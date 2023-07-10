Police Investigating Shots Fired Outside Moses Lake Church

Police in Grant County are investigating gunfire that took place outside a church in Moses Lake on Sunday.

Spokesperson Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred around 10 p.m. near Hillcrest Drive Northeast and Moon Drive Northeast.

"Some citizens in the area heard the rattling of spray paint cans and when they went to investigate they discovered two subjects who were spray painting the sign outside the Calvary Chapel. When they were confronted the suspects, the suspects drew guns and fired upon the witnesses but fortunately, no one was hit."

Foreman adds there was evidence of the shooting left at the scene and the witnesses were able to provide a description of the suspects.

"There were shell casings that were recovered from the scene which have been gathered for evidence and sent away for analysis. The suspects were described as two Hispanic males wearing red bandanas."

The suspects reportedly fled the scene on foot after firing upon the witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160 or send an email to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Please reference case number is 23GS08047.