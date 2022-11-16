Police Looking for Suspects in Othello Convenience Store Shooting

Police are looking for suspects in a shooting that took place at a mini-mart in Othello early Wednesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the Pik-A-Pop store in the 1200 block of South First Avenue at 12:45 a.m. after receiving reports a person being shot at the location.

Investigators found several shell casings at the scene and are currently reviewing surveillance video that shows a vehicle fleeing the store’s parking lot at the time of the shooting.

A 25-year-old Coulee Dam resident was taken to Othello Community Hospital in a personal vehicle prior to police arriving at the scene. He was later transported to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Othello Police Department at 509-488-3314.