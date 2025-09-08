Police are looking for a suspect who reportedly discharged a firearm during a fight in Moses Lake Saturday night.

Moses Lake Police Department said officers responded around 9 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 1800 block of W. Broadway.

When police arrived, they determined a fight broke out and found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his foot. He received treatment at the scene.

Detectives have a suspect, but did not make any arrests, and did not release the identity of the person of interest.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Moses Lake Police Department.