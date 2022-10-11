Port Seeking $3 Million Grant For New Executive Flight Terminal

The planned remodeling of the Pangborn Airport General Aviation building to include a new Executive Flight terminal is taking a twist.

An effort's being made to get $3 million in Federal Aviation Administration grant money to help finance the project.

Stacie de Mestre with the Chelan Douglas Port Authority says design work will have to be adjusted to meet FAA design and construction standards.

"Since we have an opportunity to get $3 million of a $5 million project, we're gonna pause and revise our drawings so that we can at least attempt to get some of that funding," said de Mestre.

The styling of the new Executive Flight Terminal is seen as a gateway to give visitors a lasting first impression of the region. The terminal will serve business jets that fly into the area as well as private pilots.

Port CEO Jim Kuntz called the design a game changer that can be spread to the commercial airline terminal as well.

The remodel of the General Aviation building was made necessary by plans for the Washington Army National Guard will take over the entire building that currently houses Executive Fights as early as next year.

The 1960s-era building on the east side of the airport will gain 300 square feet in its change to house the terminal.

The new layout of the building will increase from around 6,400 square feet to 6,700 square feet in the project, which is estimated to cost about $5 million. It includes 2,300 square feet of terminal space for events.

de Mestre says the Port, which operates Pangborn Airport, is trying to tap into a share of $1 billion in federal grant money to help get the project completed.

"We call it bill funding," de Mestre said. "It's a big infrastructure grant that the FAA administers, and there's a pot of money for airport terminals. It is a very competitive process."

The plan for the terminal uses what its project summary refers to a Great Hall concept, which "allows for a contiguous public space that celebrates the existing structure and the ability for views along the length of the building."

The summary says the first impression for Pangborn has an incredible opportunity due to its current location, and nostalgic character of the barrel vault structure of the General Aviation building.