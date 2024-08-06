Groundbreaking Set For Pangborn Airport General Aviation Building

A groundbreaking ceremony for the much-anticipated General Aviation Building at Pangborn Airport is set for next Monday.

The $7.7 million project is meant to transform the 1960's era building into a state-of-the-art gateway for business travelers entering the Wenatchee Valley.

The ceremony will feature a special tribute to Washington U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell, who is credited with lending unwavering support for the project. Cantwell will actually make the trip to Pangborn to attend the ceremony in person.

Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority Economic Development and Capital Projects director Stacie de Mestre says Cantwell was instrumental in getting $3 million in federal grant money for the project.

"She pushed it through for us," de Mestre said. "It actually took us two tries in applying for the grant money. But we were successful the second time. And she's been very supportive of this project. So, we want to thank her in person and hold a little ceremony and pay a little bit of tribute to her."

The Port Authority, which owns and operates Pangborn Airport, is hosting the ceremony, which will also recognize Representatives Dan Newhouse and Kim Schrier for their support of the project.

According to a release from the Port, "This project underscores our commitment to fostering regional development and improving transportation infrastructure."

The groundbreaking ceremony will feature comments from representatives from the Regional Port Authority and local government elected office holders.

The General Aviation building and terminal will have a pilot’s lounge and a passenger terminal when the project is finished in the spring of next year.

Private air traffic operations have moved to the building from the Executive Flight building, which is now occupied by the Army National Guard.

The new design highlights and honors the building's classic Quonset hut barrel roof which has made it eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.

de Mestre says the project will bring life to the aging structure and showcase its historical significance.

"The design firm did a great job in honoring the significant architectural style, which is that barrel roof," said de Mestre. "They'll be opening that up and the structure will be visible. It's just going to create a great first impression that's representative of our region."

A project summary of the remodeled General Aviation building says the structure will become a catalyst for the entire airport district.

It said the building will leave a memorable first impression on the region’s visitors and be the landing point for future generations flying to Pangborn.

The new layout of the building will increase from around 6,400 square feet to 6,700 square feet in the project.

Also housed in the upgraded facility will be the offices of the fixed-based operator, which provides services required to accommodate private air travel, and the offices for Pangborn Airport Director Trent Moyers and his staff.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the new building will take place on Monday, August 12th, 2024, at 10:30 a.m.

The event will be held at 3764 Airport Way, East Wenatchee, WA 98802.