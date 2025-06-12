The City of East Wenatchee and Chelan-Douglas Port Authority are celebrating the region's aviation legacy at the Pangborn Festival of Flight, June 21st.

The airport is named after and the Festival recognizes Clyde Pangborn, who with Hugh Herndon, belly landed a Bellanca Skyrocket above Fancher Heights in East Wenatchee in 1931 after completing the first non-stop trans-pacific flight from Misawa, Japan

Clyde Pangborn's landing in East Wenatchee on October 5, 1931 Courtesy Washington State University Archives Clyde Pangborn's landing in East Wenatchee on October 5, 1931 Courtesy Washington State University Archives loading...

Pangborn's Bellanca Skyrocket (minus landing gear) preparing to land in East Wenatchee Courtesy National Air and Space Museum, Smithsonian Institution Pangborn's Bellanca Skyrocket (minus landing gear) preparing to land in East Wenatchee Courtesy National Air and Space Museum, Smithsonian Institution loading...

Mayor Jerrilea Crawford says the festival opens Friday evening with a free family movie on the airport tarmac

Goonies will be screened and food vendors and a beer garden will be available. The gates open at 8PM and the movies starts at 9pm

The hours for the Festival of Flight on Saturday are 9am to 2pm The free admission will include all the airplane displays and performances by the Army National Guard's Sierra Niner Band throughout the day.