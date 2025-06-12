A Legacy of Aviation at Pangborn Festival of Flight in East Wenatchee
The City of East Wenatchee and Chelan-Douglas Port Authority are celebrating the region's aviation legacy at the Pangborn Festival of Flight, June 21st.
The airport is named after and the Festival recognizes Clyde Pangborn, who with Hugh Herndon, belly landed a Bellanca Skyrocket above Fancher Heights in East Wenatchee in 1931 after completing the first non-stop trans-pacific flight from Misawa, Japan
Mayor Jerrilea Crawford says the festival opens Friday evening with a free family movie on the airport tarmac
Goonies will be screened and food vendors and a beer garden will be available. The gates open at 8PM and the movies starts at 9pm
The hours for the Festival of Flight on Saturday are 9am to 2pm The free admission will include all the airplane displays and performances by the Army National Guard's Sierra Niner Band throughout the day.
