Multiple tickets worth $50,000 and some prizes even as large as $1 million were sold in Washington during the record-breaking Powerball craze.

Washington’s $1 Million Winner

There were two jackpot winners in the second-largest Powerball jackpot of all time - topping out at a whopping $1.79 billion.

The winning tickets for the September 6th Powerball drawing were sold in Missouri and Texas, matching the winning numbers - 11, 23, 44, 61, 62, and the Powerball number 17.

Obviously this isn't the best news for Washington Powerball players, but the good news is one Washingtonian took home a $1 million prize.

Where the Winning Tickets Were Sold

It isn't the jackpot, but a Powerball player in Washington celebrated after coming as close as you can to winning the jackpot by matching five of the six numbers drawn.

The million-dollar ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven in Vancouver.

Other Big Lottery Prizes Across the State

Washington Lottery announced seven $50,000 winners on Sept. 1.

Since the $1 million prize, there have been a total of 11 $50,000 prizes, two $100,000 prizes, a $150,000 prize, and a $500,000 prize. All in all, 16 Washingtonians took home thousands of dollars.

What’s Next for the Powerball Jackpot

After Saturday's jackpot announcement, the Powerball jackpot reset to $20 million. Powerball numbers are drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.