Pro-Choice Protestors Gather for Bans Off My Body Rally

Over a dozen people gathered at Memorial Park in Wenatchee Friday, to protest against the mifepristone case in Texas aiming to pull the abortion pill from the U.S. market.

Planned Parenthood created this national campaign in response to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade back in 2022.

Roe v. Wade was a Supreme Court case that passed back in 1973, legalizing access to abortion across the country.

Planned Parenthood’s Community Outreach Specialist Minerva Zayas says it was important that they all stand in solidarity on increasing access to healthcare.

Zayas started the rally off with some facts on mifepristone.

“It is used to end miscarriages, it's used for Cushing syndrome, It's also something that a lot of people use,” Zayas said. “In 2021, more than half of the cases were a medication abortion, so it's a safe and easy solution for an abortion.”

Wenatchee Pride’s Youth Representative Leo Perry says many organizations pushing pro-life rhetoric are inherently transphobic.

“Not only does the banning of mifepristone harm marginalized groups, the organizations behind the lawsuit to ban mifepristone are groups that are vehemently transphobic,” Perry said.

Decision on the mifepristone case in Texas will be determined in the next few weeks.