Suspect In Wenatchee Fire Released; Charges Planned At Later Date

A 49-year-old East Wenatchee man is free after being arrested under suspicion of setting fire to a business in the 600 block of South Wenatchee Avenue last Thursday.

Prosecutors were granted probable cause to re-arrest Timothy J. Whitney at a later date when they plan to file charges against him.

They say Whitney was charged with reckless burning in one case and is a person of interest in three other cases in 2023 where surveillance video showed a man of the same stature as Whitney riding away on a bicycle.

Thursday's fire caused extensive damage to the building housing E & G Brothers Construction, although firefighters put the fire out before it spread to adjacent businesses.

Detectives say there was significant damage to the building, and that several classic cars inside were destroyed.

They said damage to the building and the cars is estimated to be well over $100,000.

Detectives say surveillance video footage from nearby businesses showed a man on a bicycle matching a description of Whitney and his bicycle were spotted entering and exiting the area where the fire was started between about 4:30 and 4:45am Thursday.

The bicycle was located at about 4pm Thursday at a residence in East Wenatchee where Whitney was taken into custody on suspicion of 2nd degree arson.

Detectives say they were told by fire investigator Chief Kurt Blanchard he was 100 percent certain the fire was caused by a person.

Whitney was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center at 5:12pm Thursday and was released from custody Friday afternoon.