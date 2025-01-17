Progresso Unveils Chicken Soup-Flavored Cough Drop

As if having a cold wasn't already unpleasant enough, the makers of Progresso brand soups have decided to make it even less appealing.

This week, Progresso's parent company, General Mills, announced the brand which has been associated with nothing but liquid-based soup in a can since 1949 is rolling out a throat lozenge flavored like mom's favorite cure for what commonly ails you.

That's right you cluckers, the chicken soup cough drop is now an actual thing.

Its progenitors at the research kitchens of Progresso say the drop is just like hard candy but with a savory flavor blending broth, veggies, chicken, egg noodles, and a hint of parsley.

It's not clear just yet if an investigation is underway to determine if the folks at General Mills might have kidnapped the famous Willy Wonka and forced him to invent this rather bizarre creation, but it seems the public's continuing taste for things that might have once seemed absurd is showing no end.

From coffee-flavored Doritos and Hello Kitty Spam to mustard Skittles and Velveeta truffles, it seems the American public just can't get enough of these outlandish corporate mashups and repulsive flavor combinations for the sake of novelty...or God forbid, maybe some people are actually enjoying these purposeful mutations of otherwise reasonable eats?

It seems to me like the chicken soup-flavored throat lozenge might have actually fared better in the 1950s and 60s, when astronaut culture was grabbing the nation by its throats and forcing down the Space Age allure of freeze-dried ice cream and powdered orange juice. But in the 21st Century, Progresso's soup you can suck sounds more like something that will probably just plain suck.

If you're really into swamping your chicken soup in hardened form rather than slurping it from a spoon, Progresso's foray into the wide world of cough drops is now available online...for a limited time only, of course. But I don't think the CEOs at Fisherman's Friend, Halls or Ricola are going to be shaking in their boots just yet, but they might be hacking in a different way if they dare try popping one of these things into their mouths.