A Kittitas County man convicted of setting fires that destroyed two Ellensburg businesses has been ordered to pay over $7 million is restitution.

The Ellensburg Daily Record reports Kittitas County Superior Court Judge Candace Hooper ordered 26-year-old Lyle Chance Morgan to pay the sum of $7,412,547 for committing arson at the Ellensburg Racquet & Recreation Center and the ACX hay processing facility in December, 2022.

The businesses were among five that were named in the court order that suffered damages during the blazes.

Much of the restitution amount will go to insurance companies, including $6.2 million to Market of Insurance Companies, $1 million to the Washington Cities Insurance Authority, and $75,790 to Progressive.

Hooper's order includes a provision allowing the state to seek further restitution payments from Morgan, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison for the crimes last August.

Morgan remains jailed in Kittitas County where he is awaiting trial in two separate criminal cases, including a charge of malicious mischief for allegedly breaking a window in his jail cell last May.

Morgan's defense attorney has filed an appeal in the arson case.