The Washington State Patrol investigated a fatal collision involving three vehicles that claimed the life of a Brewster, WA man early Friday morning near Pateros, WA

The deadly crash ocurred about 4:20am on Highway 97 at MP 256.

WSP investigators say 43 year old Alberto Martinez Flores was killed when his passenger vehicle was struck by a pickup driven by 31 year old Jonathon M. Husong of Tulsa, OK. Troopers determined Husong's vehicle crossed the centerline and hit the victim's car and a small SUV driven by a 37 year old Omak man, who was not hurt.

The drivers were the only occupants in each vehicle.

The WASP reported Martinez Flores died at the scene. All three drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The investigation into the cause of the crash continues and any potential charges against the causing driver.