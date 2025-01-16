Hyun B. Yoo, of Wenatchee, has been charged in connection with a rash of retail thefts and burglaries, according to Wenatchee PD.

Police say that prior to his arrest on Wednesday, the 31-year-old embarked on a nearly month-long stealing spree. Below is an abbreviated timeline of Yoo's alleged misdoings.

Dec. 16: Police obtained probable cause to arrest Yoo. He had previously been barred from the Target location on Springfield Ave., but police say he reentered the store and committed unspecified thefts. The thefts elevated his charge from first-degree trespass to second-degree burglary, a class B felony under state law.

Dec. 26: Yoo was again accused of shoplifting from Target. Just as he had 10 days earlier, Yoo made away with the pilfered merchandise and was not located by police.

Jan. 7: Iwa Sushi & Grill in Wenatchee was reported burglarized. Two thieves - one of them Yoo, according to police - broke into the downtown eatery overnight and stole $900 worth of cash, liquor and electronics.

Jan. 12: The hibachi restaurant was broken into a second time, this time by a lone man. He shattered the entrance door with a rock before stealing cash and debit and credit cards.

The Wenatchee PD's detective unit soon determined Yoo to be the perpetrator. Once again, however, he managed to evade apprehension.

Jan. 15: Police were alerted shortly before dawn to open drug use in the 700 block of Cascade St. The arresting officers made contact with two subjects, including, as fate would have it, Yoo, who was taken into custody without incident after admitting to the Target thefts. He didn't claim responsibility for the Iwa break-ins, nor was he questioned about them, according to Capt. Brian Miller.

Yoo was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center, but within hours he was released on his own recognizance. He is charged with the following: second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, third-degree theft and first-degree malicious mischief.

Anyone with information germane to the case is encouraged to contact Detective Lorenzo Cornelio, who can be reached via email: lcornelio@wenatcheewa.gov.