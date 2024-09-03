Are you affiliated with a local government, interest group, nonprofit or volunteer organization? If so, the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest would like to hear from you.

Proposals are being sought for forest improvement projects. That can mean any number of things: brush cutting, road maintenance, noxious weed control, etc. Anything that stands to improve or bolster the health of forest ecosystems is fair game.

The Forest Service has at its disposal about $600,000 in associated funding. More than half of that money is earmarked for projects in Okanogan County. Proposals emanating from Chelan, Kittitas and Yakima counties are also eligible for consideration.

Funds allocated under the Secure Rural Schools Program fall into one of three categories: Title I (for roads and schools), Title II (federal land improvements) and Title III (county projects).

The deadline for submission is Oct. 3. Click here to access the appropriate forms. Completed forms should be sent to Robin DeMario (robin.demario@usda.gov), Forest Service spokesperson and chair of the Resource Advisory Committee.

DeMario recommends that proposals "be laid out in multi-phase or multi-step fashion so if additional Title II monies become available the other phases of the projects may also be funded."

"Prior to applying, projects proposed on National Forest System lands should be coordinated with the local Ranger District office to obtain information that may be needed for a proposal, including a Forest Service contact, and to ensure proper agreements and paperwork are completed that will enable the project sponsor to obtain funding if recommended for funding by the RAC."