PSA: Fireworks Ban in Place for Chelan County

The Chelan County Fire Marshal is reminding residents that personal fireworks are banned this summer. This will be in place for everyone living in or outside the cities of Cashmere, Wenatchee, and Leavenworth.

Dry temperatures this summer will greatly increase the risk of wildfires this year, with fire hazard levels currently sitting at Stage 1 .

Injuries caused by the improper use of personal fireworks may result in a range of legal consequences, ranging from an infraction, monetary penalties or claims, or a felony charge.

You can learn more about the county’s updated fire hazard levels and restrictions here.

