Psychologist Gives Competency Opinion For Burglary Suspect

The Office of Forensic Mental Services for the Department of Social and Health Services has determined a burglary suspect is competent to stand trial.

Jesse Reeder's attorney requested a competency evaluation before the Chelan County trial was scheduled to start Monday (2/20).

Court documents show a licensed psychologist found that Reeder has the capacity to understand the proceedings against him and can assist in his own defense.

A hearing to discuss the findings is set for Wednesday (2/22).

Reeder is accused of acting as an accomplice in connection with home burglaries in April of last year.

Kevin Waters has already been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for his role in the crimes.

Waters pleaded guilty to six felony charges, including four counts of burglary and one count each of firearm theft and trafficking in stolen property.

He was accused of stealing about $50,000 worth if items in the Leavenworth and Lake Wenatchee areas.

Among the items were a motorcycle, a surfboard and a black Sig Sauer pistol.

Get our free mobile app