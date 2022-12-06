Public Asked To Weigh In On Planned Riverfront Park In Malaga

Local residents are being asked to comment on what they'd like to see at a planned riverfront park in Malaga.

Anyone's welcome to drop by the Malaga fire station next Tuesday afternoon to look over early designs for the 24-acre park and leave their comments.

Plans include a boat launch, swimming access and a pedestrian and bike trail linking to the Apple Capital Loop Trail.

The public event is planned for Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Malaga fire station, 3760 W. Malaga Road.

Anyone who can't attend is welcome to visit the project’s online page to leave comments and vote on different aspects of the project, such as playground equipment, restrooms and picnic areas.

Comments are being taken from now until Dec. 16.

The park is a joint project between Chelan County, Chelan PUD and the Malaga Community Council.