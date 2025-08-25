Quincy Man Jailed For Pointing Gun At Person, Making Threats To Kill

A Quincy man is in jail after police say he pointed a gun at someone and made threats to kill them late last week.

Get our free mobile app

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened earlier this month in the 400 block of Q Street Southeast in Quincy when 50-year-old Felix Ramos Cruz got into a heated argument with another person and threatened to shoot them with a handgun he aimed in their direction.

Cruz was arrested last Thursday and booked into the Grant County Jail for investigation of harassment - threats to kill, aiming or discharging a dangerous weapon, and an outstanding warrant.