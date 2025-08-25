Quincy Man Jailed For Pointing Gun At Person, Making Threats To Kill
A Quincy man is in jail after police say he pointed a gun at someone and made threats to kill them late last week.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened earlier this month in the 400 block of Q Street Southeast in Quincy when 50-year-old Felix Ramos Cruz got into a heated argument with another person and threatened to shoot them with a handgun he aimed in their direction.
Cruz was arrested last Thursday and booked into the Grant County Jail for investigation of harassment - threats to kill, aiming or discharging a dangerous weapon, and an outstanding warrant.
