Rails & Ales Coming to Downtown Wenatchee

Come celebrate winter sports at the Rails & Ales event in downtown Wenatchee on March 10.

Orondo Avenue will be closed down near the train tracks by Pybus Market, to make room for the rail jam, with mountain snow brought to you by Mission Ridge Ski + Board Resort.

The rail jam contest is free and open to the public as contestants compete for a chance to win up to $1,000 in cash prizes.

While skiing or snowboarding, Seattle-based band Massy Ferguson will provide musical accompaniment until 10 p.m.

Food trucks like Blue Skies Food Shack, Dooley Dogs, R-Shack BBQ, and Geno's Kettle Korn will be in attendance.

Those 21 and up can also check out the two beer gardens, featuring ales from local breweries like Badger Mountain Brewing and Wenatchee Valley Brewing.

Rails and Ales is a family-friendly event, minus the beer gardens which are only open for those 21 or older.

This event is located on 1 Orondo Avenue, Wenatchee, on March 10 at 5 p.m.

You can learn more about the event here.

Rails & Ales is sponsored by Numerica Credit Union, Badger Mountain Brewing, Wenatchee Valley Brewing, Goodfellow Bros, Cascade Autocenter-Subaru of America, Visit Chelan County, Townsquare Media, Lifeline Ambulance, Midtown Ventures, and Tan Republic Wenatchee West.