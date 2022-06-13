Recommendation for Future Use of Chelan PUD’s 5th Street Campus Forthcoming

The process of identifying how to redevelop the Chelan County PUD’s Fifth Street campus in Wenatchee is moving ahead.

The PUD’s Shared Services Director, Dan Frazier, says much has already been done – including prior to the utility breaking ground on its new headquarters in Olds Station.

“We started out by getting an interlocal agreement with the Port of Chelan County and the City of Wenatchee to start a redevelopment planning process,” explained Frazier. “We hired a consultant, Collins-Woerman, we held several stakeholder meetings (and) we had a focus group.”

Four separate plans from four different developers are now being considered by the PUD and its partners (City of Wenatchee; Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority; Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce; Wenatchee Downtown Association) for the site’s future use.

The proposals feature a range of inclusions, from multi-residential housing and luxury hotels to business and maker’s spaces.

All of the drafts feature a new building for the Wenatchee YMCA.

Frazier says the project’s partners will present their final selection to the PUD’s Board of Commissioners next Monday.

“We’ll be meeting again next week to do a hard ranking of the proposals and come up with a recommendation for moving forward.”

A two-week public comment period will follow the June 20th recommendation and a final decision could be made by as early as this fall.