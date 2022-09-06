Red Flag Warning Issued for NCW

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for the North Central Washington area on Wednesday (September 7).

NWS meteorologist, Joey Clevenger, says the warning was prompted, in part, by a forecasted change in atmospheric conditions.

“We’re expecting a pretty dry cold front to push through the region, which is going to bring some gusty winds along with it.”

The warning applies to the Wenatchee Valley, where wind gusts could reach 25 mph, as well as the Okanogan Valley and Waterville Plateau, where wind gusts could top 35 mph.

Clevenger says the change in air masses presents a combination of potentially hazardous conditions.

“The gusty winds mixing with the dry conditions we’ve had recently, and also with the heat could bring some decent fire spread if any new starts are created.”

The warning goes into effect at 8:00 a.m. and is currently scheduled to expire 14 hours later, at 10:00 p.m.

Forecasters say more stiff breezes are likely for the region on Thursday and Friday but will probably not be cause for any additional Red Flag Warnings, since daytime temperatures are expected to moderate from the low 90s on Wednesday to the low 80s to end the week.